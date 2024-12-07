Zingaro leads Montana against South Dakota State after 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts South…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts South Dakota State after Izzi Zingaro scored 25 points in Montana’s 83-74 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-1 in home games. Montana scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-0 away from home. South Dakota State is second in the Summit scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 14.0.

Montana makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). South Dakota State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Bartsch is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Haleigh Timmer is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.