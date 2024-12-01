Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) take on the Villanova Wildcats in non-conference play

Villanova Wildcats (4-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Laura Ziegler and Saint…

Villanova Wildcats (4-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova in non-conference play.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Villanova is ninth in the Big East scoring 62.3 points per game and is shooting 38.7%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 82.5 points, 19.6 more per game than the 62.9 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talya Brugler is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

Bascoe is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

