Zaire Williams, Zavier Fitch combine for 45 points to help Wagner beat Penn State-Scranton 120-30

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, Zavier Fitch added 21 points and Wagner beat Penn State-Scranton 120-30 on Monday.

Williams added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Seahawks (8-5). Fitch had six rebounds, four assists and five steals. Di’Andre Howell-South shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Jaiden Wiggins scored 16 points for Penn State-Scranton, which turned it over 29 times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

