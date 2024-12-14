Youngstown State visits Gray and No. 11 Ohio State

Youngstown State Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State takes on Youngstown State after Chance Gray scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 80-48 win against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Buckeyes have gone 5-0 in home games. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten scoring 87.4 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Penguins are 1-2 on the road. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Abby Liber averaging 6.3.

Ohio State scores 87.4 points, 32.8 more per game than the 54.6 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 14.1 points for the Penguins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

