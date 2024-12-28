Youngstown State hosts Gondrezick and Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-5, 3-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-5, 3-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Youngstown State after Grant Gondrezick II scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-53 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown State averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Titans are 1-2 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon League with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 4.4.

Youngstown State scores 74.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Titans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Penguins.

Lovejoy is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

