Youngstown State faces Detroit Mercy, seeks 6th straight home win

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-2, 1-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (6-5, 2-0 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Penguins have gone 5-0 at home. Youngstown State allows 57.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Titans are 1-0 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Aaliyah McQueen averaging 5.9.

Youngstown State is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy scores 9.5 more points per game (67.0) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (57.5).

The Penguins and Titans meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Penguins.

McQueen is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

