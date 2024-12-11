Young puts up 28, UL Monroe downs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-73

MONROE, La. (AP) — Coltie Young had 28 points in UL Monroe’s 89-73 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Coltie Young had 28 points in UL Monroe’s 89-73 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.

Young shot 9 for 15 (7 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Warhawks (4-7). Tyreese Watson scored 16 points and added 11 assists and five steals. AD Diedhiou had 16 points and shot 8 of 8 from the field.

Dante Sawyer and Caleb Jones finished with 14 points apiece for the Golden Lions (2-9). Kyle Brown also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.