Young leads UL Monroe against UT Arlington after 28-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -12.5;…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -12.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces UT Arlington after Coltie Young scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 89-73 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Mavericks are 2-1 in home games. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks have gone 1-3 away from home. UL Monroe averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UT Arlington scores 80.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 71.1 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 73.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 76.5 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks.

Young is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 10.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.