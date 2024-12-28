Young and Murray State host Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-3) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts…

Illinois State Redbirds (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Illinois State after Katelyn Young scored 23 points in Murray State’s 110-79 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Racers have gone 3-1 in home games. Murray State scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Redbirds are 2-2 on the road. Illinois State scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Murray State scores 90.1 points, 23.1 more per game than the 67.0 Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Racers.

Maya Wong is averaging 7.7 points and four assists for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

