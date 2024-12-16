Young and Florida A&M host Utah

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Utah after Sterling Young scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 130-58 win over the Trinity (FL) Tigers.

The Utes are 7-1 in home games. Utah averages 20.6 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Miro Little with 5.6.

The Rattlers are 0-5 on the road. Florida A&M has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 21 points.

Young is averaging 13.4 points for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

