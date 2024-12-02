Yale visits Rhode Island after Townsend’s 20-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (4-4) at Rhode Island Rams (7-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5;…

Yale Bulldogs (4-4) at Rhode Island Rams (7-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Rhode Island after Nick Townsend scored 20 points in Yale’s 100-94 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Rams are 5-0 in home games. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 with 17.9 assists per game led by Sebastian Thomas averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Celiscar averaging 2.4.

Rhode Island makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Yale averages 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Rams.

John Poulakidas is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.6 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.