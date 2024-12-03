Yale hosts Fordham following Murua Txintxurreta’s 23-point performance

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Yale Bulldogs (1-8) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Yale after…

Fordham Rams (4-3) at Yale Bulldogs (1-8)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Yale after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 64-55 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on their home court. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 7.1.

The Rams are 1-2 in road games. Fordham has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Yale’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 2.2 per game Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

