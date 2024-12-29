Yale hosts Boston University, aims to end home losing streak

Boston University Terriers (6-5) at Yale Bulldogs (1-11) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale aims to…

Boston University Terriers (6-5) at Yale Bulldogs (1-11)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale aims to end its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Boston University.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 on their home court. Yale gives up 70.8 points and has been outscored by 17.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 2-3 on the road. Boston University ranks seventh in the Patriot allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Yale is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 54.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 70.8 Yale allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Egger is scoring 15.2 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Allison Schwertner is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

