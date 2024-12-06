Yale faces Florida International on 5-game road slide

Yale Bulldogs (1-9) at Florida International Panthers (2-5) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale travels to Florida International…

Yale Bulldogs (1-9) at Florida International Panthers (2-5)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale travels to Florida International looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Panthers are 2-4 on their home court. Florida International is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Yale ranks eighth in the Ivy League allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Florida International averages 73.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.1 Yale gives up. Yale averages 53.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 64.7 Florida International allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers.

Mackenzie Egger is averaging 15.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.