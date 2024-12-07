Yale faces Florida International on 5-game road skid

Yale Bulldogs (1-9) at Florida International Panthers (2-5) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Florida International looking…

Yale Bulldogs (1-9) at Florida International Panthers (2-5)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Florida International looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Panthers are 2-4 on their home court. Florida International averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 6.8.

Florida International averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 2.1 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers.

Egger is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs.

