Yale defeats Vermont 65-50

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Casey Simmons scored 18 points as Yale beat Vermont 65-50 on Saturday. Simmons had eight…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Casey Simmons scored 18 points as Yale beat Vermont 65-50 on Saturday.

Simmons had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (5-5). Nick Townsend scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 11 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Catamounts (5-6) were led by TJ Hurley, who recorded 21 points. Shamir Bogues added 12 points for Vermont. Ileri Ayo-Faleye finished with seven points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.