Yale defeats Akron 74-58

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 18 points as Yale beat Akron 74-58 on Friday night at the Sun Bowl Invitational.

Townsend also had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-5). Casey Simmons added 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the field and also had 13 rebounds and three blocks. Bez Mbeng and Trevor Mullin both finished with 11 points.

The Zips (6-4) were led by Tavari Johnson, who recorded 23 points. Shammah Scott added 10 points for Akron. Sharron Young also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

