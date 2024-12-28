Yale Bulldogs face the Boston University Terriers on 11-game losing streak

Boston University Terriers (6-5) at Yale Bulldogs (1-11) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try…

Boston University Terriers (6-5) at Yale Bulldogs (1-11)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to end its 11-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on Boston University.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 at home. Yale is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 2-3 in road games. Boston University gives up 63.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Yale scores 53.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 63.1 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 2.5 per game Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Lee is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.2 points.

Alex Giannaros averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

