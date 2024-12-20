Xavier Musketeers and the Temple Owls square off in Berkeley, California

Temple Owls (5-4) vs. Xavier Musketeers (4-6, 0-1 Big East) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and…

Temple Owls (5-4) vs. Xavier Musketeers (4-6, 0-1 Big East)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Xavier square off in Berkeley, California.

The Musketeers are 4-5 in non-conference play. Xavier allows 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Owls are 5-4 in non-conference play. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Anissa Rivera averaging 2.6.

Xavier averages 57.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 62.0 Temple gives up. Temple averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Tiarra East is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

