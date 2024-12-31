Xavier hosts Seton Hall following Coleman’s 25-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-5, 0-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-8, 0-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-5, 0-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Xavier after Isaiah Coleman scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 61-60 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers are 7-1 in home games. Xavier averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-2 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Xavier averages 79.6 points, 18.1 more per game than the 61.5 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers.

Coleman is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.