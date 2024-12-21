Xavier faces Temple

Temple Owls (5-4) vs. Xavier Musketeers (4-6, 0-1 Big East) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and…

Temple Owls (5-4) vs. Xavier Musketeers (4-6, 0-1 Big East)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Xavier square off at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

The Musketeers are 4-5 in non-conference play. Xavier is eighth in the Big East with 13.5 assists per game led by Meri Kanerva averaging 2.9.

The Owls have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 4.2.

Xavier’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Temple allows. Temple averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanerva is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 11.1 points.

Tiarra East is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Owls.

