Xaivian Lee secures the first triple-double in program history to help Princton beat Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Princeton guard Xaivian Lee had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double in program history and the Tigers beat Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Lee secured the triple-double with 1:16 left when he drew two defenders in the lane before finding Caden Pierce for a layup and a 73-67 lead.

Philip Byriel also scored 18 points, going 6 of 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range), for the Tigers (7-3). Pierce went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Rasheer Fleming led the way for the Hawks (5-3) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Derek Simpson added 13 points and six assists and Xzayvier Brown finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Princeton led Saint Joseph’s at the half, 41-36, with Byriel scoring nine points. Byriel’s 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the second half gave Princeton the lead for good at 61-58.

