Wyoming visits Falslev and Utah State

Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) at Utah State Aggies (7-0)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Wyoming after Mason Falslev scored 28 points in Utah State’s 61-57 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 at home. Utah State averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Ian Martinez with 3.6.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the road. Wyoming is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Utah State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Wyoming averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Cowboys match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Aggies.

Obi Agbim is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 18.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

