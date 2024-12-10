Wyoming visits Bruns and South Dakota

Wyoming Cowboys (5-3, 0-1 MWC) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-3, 0-1 MWC) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-4)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Wyoming after Isaac Bruns scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 95-82 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Coyotes have gone 6-0 at home. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 13.5 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.3.

The Cowboys are 0-2 on the road. Wyoming has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Wyoming has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is averaging 14.1 points for the Coyotes.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

