Wyoming takes on Missouri State following Pedersen’s 23-point performance

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) at Missouri State Bears (4-3) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Missouri State…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) at Missouri State Bears (4-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Missouri State after Malene Pedersen scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 71-66 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Bears have gone 1-0 in home games. Missouri State is the MVC leader with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Linthacum averaging 3.1.

The Cowgirls are 0-2 in road games. Wyoming scores 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 62.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.3 Missouri State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrah Daniels is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.1 points.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 18.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.