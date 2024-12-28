Wyoming secures 66-63 victory against Nevada

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim had 18 points in Wyoming’s 66-63 victory against Nevada on Saturday night. Agbim went…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim had 18 points in Wyoming’s 66-63 victory against Nevada on Saturday night.

Agbim went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Touko Tainamo shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to add 15 points. Dontaie Allen finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Nick Davidson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Wolf Pack (8-5, 0-2). Nevada also got 15 points and three steals from Kobe Sanders. Justin McBride finished with 11 points and three blocks.

Agbim put up seven points in the first half for Wyoming, who led 26-24 at the break. Wyoming used an 8-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 41-36 with 12:17 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Tainamo scored 13 second-half points. Davidson missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 7 seconds left and Nevada trailing 64-63. Tainamo made two free throws with 2 seconds left to finish off the win.

