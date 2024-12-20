Wyoming hosts Pemberton and North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-7) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-7) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Wyoming after Kiera Pemberton scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 73-61 win over the Mayville State Comets.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-1 in home games. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 4.6.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-3 on the road.

Wyoming averages 62.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 65.6 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

