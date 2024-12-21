Wyoming hosts North Dakota following Pemberton’s 25-point showing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-7) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-7) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Wyoming after Kiera Pemberton scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 73-61 win against the Mayville State Comets.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-1 at home. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 14.5 assists per game led by Emily Mellema averaging 3.2.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-3 on the road. North Dakota is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wyoming’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mellema is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowgirls.

Jocelyn Schiller averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

