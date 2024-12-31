Wyoming hosts Degenhart and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Boise State Broncos (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Wyoming after Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points in Boise State’s 73-71 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. Wyoming is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 2-0 in conference play. Boise State is the MWC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 5.0.

Wyoming averages 73.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 66.2 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wyoming allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Degenhart is averaging 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

