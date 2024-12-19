Wyoming hosts Bellarmine following Smith’s 33-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (3-8) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-1 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -14.5;…

Bellarmine Knights (3-8) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -14.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Wyoming after Billy Smith scored 33 points in Bellarmine’s 86-82 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 4-0 on their home court. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt leads the Cowboys with 9.2 boards.

The Knights are 0-5 on the road. Bellarmine averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Wyoming scores 71.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 78.7 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 76.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 73.3 Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowboys.

Smith is averaging 13.5 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

