Wyoming defeats Bellarmine 92-55

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Obi Agbim had 28 points in Wyoming’s 92-55 victory against Bellarmine on Thursday night.

Agbim had five rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (6-5). A.J. Wills scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added seven assists. Matija Belic finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Knights (3-9) were led by Kenyon Goodin, who posted 13 points.

Agbim led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 52-28 at the break. Wyoming extended its lead to 71-36 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Agbim scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

