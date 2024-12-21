Wur leads Grand Canyon against Saint Louis after 20-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4) Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Saint…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Saint Louis after Lok Wur scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-51 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Antelopes are 6-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.7.

The Billikens have gone 0-2 away from home. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.5.

Grand Canyon scores 78.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 73.3 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 6.9 more points per game (77.7) than Grand Canyon gives up (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Antelopes.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.