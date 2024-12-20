Wur has 20 as Grand Canyon downs Chicago State 74-51

PHOENIX (AP) — Lok Wur scored 20 points as Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 74-51 on Thursday night. Wur shot…

PHOENIX (AP) — Lok Wur scored 20 points as Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 74-51 on Thursday night.

Wur shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (7-4). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Shaw shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Cougars (0-13) were led in scoring by Noble Crawford, who finished with 11 points and two steals. Jalen Forrest added nine points for Chicago State. Troy McCoy had eight points. The loss was the Cougars’ 13th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

