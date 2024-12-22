Wur and Grand Canyon host Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4) Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -9.5; over/under…

Saint Louis Billikens (6-5) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Saint Louis after Lok Wur scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-51 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Antelopes have gone 6-1 at home. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens have gone 0-2 away from home. Saint Louis scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 78.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 73.3 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 6.9 more points per game (77.7) than Grand Canyon allows (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Antelopes.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 18 points and 5.2 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

