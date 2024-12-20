Wright State visits Terry and Eastern Michigan

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 1-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 1-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Wright State after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 99-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Eagles are 1-2 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 3.5.

The Raiders are 2-3 on the road. Wright State averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Eagles.

Brandon Noel is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

