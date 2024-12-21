Wright State visits Terry and Eastern Michigan

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 1-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (7-6, 1-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Wright State after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 99-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan allows 74.2 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Raiders are 2-3 on the road. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Brandon Noel is averaging 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.