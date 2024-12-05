Wright State visits Oakland following Cole’s 22-point performance

Wright State Raiders (5-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Wright State Raiders (5-4) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Wright State after D.Q. Cole scored 22 points in Oakland’s 85-52 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-1 on their home court. Oakland averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Oakland is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 10.2 more points per game (77.4) than Oakland gives up (67.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuburu Niavalurua is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

Alex Huibregste is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.