Wright State plays Marshall following Noel’s 26-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) at Wright State Raiders (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Marshall after Brandon Noel scored 26 points in Wright State’s 80-72 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders are 3-0 on their home court. Wright State averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Keaton Norris with 4.8.

The Thundering Herd are 0-3 on the road. Marshall has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wright State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Marshall’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregste is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 16.2 points and 3.3 assists.

Mikal Dawson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

