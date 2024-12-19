Wright State plays Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) vs. Wright State Raiders (2-9, 0-3 Horizon) Phoenix; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State…

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) vs. Wright State Raiders (2-9, 0-3 Horizon)

Phoenix; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State squares off against Georgia Southern at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Raiders are 2-6 in non-conference play. Wright State is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia Southern is third in the Sun Belt allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Wright State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Brown is averaging 3.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders.

McKenna Eddings is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.