Wright State hosts Youngstown State following Noel’s 21-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Youngstown State after Brandon Noel scored 21 points in Wright State’s 88-79 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Raiders are 4-0 on their home court. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 77.4 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Penguins are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Wright State scores 77.4 points, 7.8 more per game than the 69.6 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Penguins face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregste is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists.

Nico Galette is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

