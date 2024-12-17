Wright State faces Grand Canyon after Sagester’s 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (2-8, 0-3 Horizon) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) Phoenix; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State…

Wright State Raiders (2-8, 0-3 Horizon) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Grand Canyon after Rylee Sagester scored 24 points in Wright State’s 85-71 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Antelopes are 6-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trinity San Antonio averaging 3.7.

The Raiders are 0-5 on the road. Wright State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

Amaya Staton is shooting 58.7% and averaging 10.7 points for the Raiders.

