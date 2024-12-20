Wright, North Texas Mean Green to host Tate and the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (7-3) Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (7-3)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -11.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and North Texas host Myles Tate and Appalachian State in non-conference action.

The Mean Green have gone 5-0 at home. North Texas scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road. Appalachian State is the top team in the Sun Belt allowing just 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

North Texas makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mean Green.

CJ Huntley is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.