Wooten and North Texas host New Mexico

North Texas Eagles (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (4-3)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces New Mexico after Desiree Wooten scored 23 points in North Texas’ 69-53 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Lobos are 4-2 on their home court. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. North Texas has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Lobos.

Tommisha Lampkin is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Eagles.

