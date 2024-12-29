Wooley and Cottle each score 32, Kennesaw State knocks off Brewton-Parker 112-77

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley and Simeon Cottle each scored 32 points and Kennesaw State beat Brewton-Parker 112-77 on…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley and Simeon Cottle each scored 32 points and Kennesaw State beat Brewton-Parker 112-77 on Sunday.

Wooley added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Owls (8-5). Cottle went 11 of 16 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point range) to add 32 points. Braedan Lue went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Dre Burroughs finished with 25 points for the Barons. Brewton-Parker got 20 points and seven rebounds from Tommy J Tisdale III.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 15:42 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 57-31 at halftime, with Cottle racking up 16 points. Kennesaw State extended its lead to 83-38 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Wooley scored a team-high 19 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.