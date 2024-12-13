Wood leads Murray State against Western Kentucky after 23-point game

Murray State Racers (6-2, 1-0 MVC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (6-2, 1-0 MVC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Western Kentucky after Jacobi Wood scored 23 points in Murray State’s 73-53 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Hilltoppers are 5-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is second in the CUSA scoring 80.7 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Racers are 1-1 on the road. Murray State is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Kentucky averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Thedford is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 12.2 points.

Terence Harcum averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.