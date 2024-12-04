Wood and Murray State take down Evansville 63-61

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 21 points and AJ Ferguson sealed the victory with a layup with 55…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacobi Wood scored 21 points and AJ Ferguson sealed the victory with a layup with 55 seconds remaining as Murray State knocked off Evansville 63-61 on Tuesday.

Wood added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (5-2, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Kylen Milton scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. KyeRon Lindsay shot 4 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Purple Aces (3-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Gabriel Pozzato, who finished with 15 points and six steals. Cameron Haffner added 14 points for Evansville. Tanner Cuff had 10 points and six rebounds.

Wood scored six points in the second half for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.