Wood and Murray State host Indiana State

Murray State Racers (6-3, 1-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-4, 1-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (6-3, 1-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-4, 1-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -2; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Indiana State after Jacobi Wood scored 22 points in Murray State’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Sycamores are 2-1 on their home court. Indiana State has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Racers have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 6.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Racers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sycamores.

Terence Harcum is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 11.9 points.

