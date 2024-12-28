Wolf and Dayton host Richmond

Dayton Flyers (6-5) at Richmond Spiders (9-4) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Richmond after Ivy…

Dayton Flyers (6-5) at Richmond Spiders (9-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Richmond after Ivy Wolf scored 23 points in Dayton’s 80-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Spiders have gone 3-2 at home. Richmond is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 0-1 on the road. Dayton is second in the A-10 with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 4.5.

Richmond makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Dayton averages 6.0 more points per game (65.0) than Richmond allows to opponents (59.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Spiders.

Rikki Harris is averaging 7.7 points for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

