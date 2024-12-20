Wofford visits Stemmer and Lehigh

Wofford Terriers (6-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-3) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (6-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Wofford after Ella Stemmer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 73-51 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-0 on their home court. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 4.6.

The Terriers are 1-3 on the road. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 27.8% from 3-point range.

Lehigh makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Wofford averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountain Hawks.

Maddie Heiss is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

