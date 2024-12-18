Wofford visits Fournier and No. 9 Duke

Wofford Terriers (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Wofford after Toby Fournier scored 27 points in Duke’s 81-59 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 on their home court. Duke is 8-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 5.9.

Duke scores 81.8 points, 25.3 more per game than the 56.5 Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points for the Blue Devils.

Maddie Heiss is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Terriers.

